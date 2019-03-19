Miller sports a 13.50 ERA across 4.2 spring innings as a result of allowing seven earned runs on five hits and four walks.

The veteran has also recorded seven strikeouts, so he's missed some bats along the way as well. Despite his unsightly spring line, Miller naturally brings a well-established track record built up over the last seven seasons in particular. Consequently, the 33-year-old projects as the left-handed side of a closer tandem with phenom Jordan Hicks, with his the exact workload between the two likely to fluctuate as the season unfolds. Miller's one dominant season as a ninth-inning option came in 2015 with the Yankees, when he converted 36 of 38 save opportunities while posting a 2.04 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over 60 appearances.