Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Secures first save
Miller earned the save against the Nationals by recording one strikeout and not allowing a baserunner over two-thirds of an inning.
Miller enter with one out and the tying run on first base but promptly struck out Adam Eaton and got Victor Robles to pop out. The 33-year-old has endured an up-and-down first month of the season and has a 5.56 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB through 11.1 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Nabs first win•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Three straight scoreless efforts•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Struggles again in loss•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Used in setup role during loss•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Another rocky outing•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Scuffling in spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...