Miller earned the save against the Nationals by recording one strikeout and not allowing a baserunner over two-thirds of an inning.

Miller enter with one out and the tying run on first base but promptly struck out Adam Eaton and got Victor Robles to pop out. The 33-year-old has endured an up-and-down first month of the season and has a 5.56 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB through 11.1 innings.