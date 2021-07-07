Miller secured his fourth hold in a win over the Giants on Tuesday, allowing a hit and hitting a batter over one-third of an inning.

Miller made his time on the mound a bit more difficult than he needed to, but he ultimately escaped unscathed. The veteran left-hander has been used to only get one out in each of his last three appearances, and he's sporting an 0.84 ERA and three holds over the 10.2 innings he's pitched since returning from the injured list in early June.