Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Secures sixth save
Miller allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday, striking out one batter and earning the save over the Cubs.
Miller allowed a two-out single to Jason Heyward but still managed to close things out with relative ease for his first save since Aug. 19. He blew his first two save opportunities this month but has snagged six holds, giving him 28 on the year.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Fifth win of season•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Grabs hold despite wildness•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Closer candidate to open '20?•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Records four-out save•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Yields homer in save•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Nabs fourth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...