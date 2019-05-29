Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Settling in during May
Miller has generated five scoreless efforts in his last six appearances and owns a 2.25 ERA across eight May outings overall.
Miller endured a rocky first month-plus in his new Cardinals digs, as his ERA stood at 5.56 entering the current month. However, the veteran seems to finally be hitting his stride, even though he does have both a loss and a blown save in May. Those two hiccups aside, Miller has been effective more often than not, and he's also picked up his second win and seventh hold over that span. Jordan Hicks, who's endured some inconsistency recently in his own right, remains the primary closer, but Miller is also a ninth-inning option for manager Mike Shildt.
