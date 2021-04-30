Miller was placed on the 10-day injured list with a blister on his right toe Thursday.
Miller was hit around by the Phillies on Thursday, as he surrendered two earned runs on two hits. It's not clear whether the injury was hampering him at the time, though he'll now be sidelined until at least mid-May.
