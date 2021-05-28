Miller (toe) allowed an earned run on a solo home run, issued a walk and recorded three strikeouts across the two innings covering his two rehab appearances for Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday and Thursday.

The veteran southpaw pitched a perfect inning in Tuesday's debut before allowing a solo shot to Gwinnet's Alex Jackson on Thursday. Miller worked up 21 pitches in the latter appearance and has been able to miss some bats, so there's a possibility he may be deemed ready for activation without the need for another appearance in the minors.