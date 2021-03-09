Miller made his Grapefruit League debut in a tie with the Marlins on Monday, getting credited with a hold despite allowing two earned runs on two walks and a wild pitch while also recording a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning.

Miller also conceded a stolen base, while one of the two runs he allowed came on a sacrifice fly. Despite the ugly line, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports the combination of Miller's well-established track record and the fact his actual performance played out better than the final numbers left manager Mike Shildt satisfied with the veteran left-hander's first Grapefruit League appearance. "Ball was going out pretty well, some good sliders, some close misses," Shildt said. "It was a good box to check, get him out there and get his feet in the dirt."