Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Struggles again in loss
Miller (0-1) allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks across two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Padres on Saturday. He was also charged with his first blown save.
It was another nightmare outing for Miller, who allowed a pair of two-run home runs to Austin Hedges and Manny Machado in the eighth that would prove to be the difference in the game. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports it was the first time Miller had allowed multiple home runs in an appearance since 2015. The veteran southpaw has now given up at least one run in three of five appearances, and he's seen a spike in hard contact allowed overall in the early going. Factoring in Saturday's outing. Miller has allowed an exit velocity of 95 mph or more in six of the 12 balls that have been put in play against him.
