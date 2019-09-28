Miller (5-6) allowed four runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning. He took the loss in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Cubs.

Miller also hit a batter. It was a horrendous start to what became a seven-run inning after Ryan Helsley had no better luck containing the Cubs' offense. Miller has now allowed five runs in his last two appearances, raising his ERA for the year to 4.50 with a 1.31 WHIP.