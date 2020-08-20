Miller (0-1) was charged with the loss in a defeat the hands of the Cubs in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on three hits over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

The veteran left-hander was entrusted with preserving a 2-2 tie when he entered in the seventh and final frame of Wednesday's nightcap, but Miller ultimately surrendered a game-winning two-run single to David Bote. Miller had put together a three-appearance scoreless streak prior to Wednesday's stumble, and he now owns a 6.75 ERA across his first four innings of 2020.