Miller will be eased into spring training games to protect his previously injured knee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The southpaw hit the disabled list twice last season due to knee injuries, so the Cardinals are playing things safe with their big free agent acquisition. Miller isn't expected to appear in the first few spring games, but the team also isn't setting an exact date for his debut given his veteran status. Miller is fully healthy as things stand now, and barring any extraneous circumstances, he will be full-go by the time Opening Day rolls around.