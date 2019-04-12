Miller, who allowed a hit over a scoreless ninth inning during which he struck out the side in a win over the Dodgers on Thursday, has now generated three consecutive scoreless appearances.

The veteran reliever raised some eyebrows after allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits over two-thirds of an inning against the Padres last Saturday, surrendering his second and third home runs of the season in the process. That outing also marked the third time in five appearances that Miller had yielded at least one earned run, but he appears to be hitting his stride again. Miller has a pair of scoreless frames on his resume over his last three trips to the mound, and his ability to miss bats Thursday was a welcome sight. However, with Jordan Hicks typically handling the closer's role for the moment, Miller's sole save opportunity thus far was the aforementioned meltdown against San Diego.