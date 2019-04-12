Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Three straight scoreless efforts
Miller, who allowed a hit over a scoreless ninth inning during which he struck out the side in a win over the Dodgers on Thursday, has now generated three consecutive scoreless appearances.
The veteran reliever raised some eyebrows after allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits over two-thirds of an inning against the Padres last Saturday, surrendering his second and third home runs of the season in the process. That outing also marked the third time in five appearances that Miller had yielded at least one earned run, but he appears to be hitting his stride again. Miller has a pair of scoreless frames on his resume over his last three trips to the mound, and his ability to miss bats Thursday was a welcome sight. However, with Jordan Hicks typically handling the closer's role for the moment, Miller's sole save opportunity thus far was the aforementioned meltdown against San Diego.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Struggles again in loss•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Used in setup role during loss•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Another rocky outing•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Scuffling in spring•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Taking spring work slowly to start•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Cardinals not naming closer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
Daniel Vogelbach continues to rake, but it's the resurgent outings for Jose Quintana and Jeff...
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...