Miller (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Monday at Busch Stadium and is expected to do so again Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com

The veteran southpaw is just a handful of days removed from being placed on the injured list with fatigue and soreness in his throwing shoulder. Miller will take the day off Tuesday before Wednesday's session, and the Cardinals will reevaluate his next steps after they see how well he tolerates throwing twice over a 72-hour period.