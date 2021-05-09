Miller (toe) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 35-year-old landed on the 10-day injured list April 29 with a blister on his right toe, and Jones believes this is the lefty's first bullpen session since landing on the shelf. Miller is eligible to be activated from the injured list for Tuesday's series opener at Milwaukee, though it's unclear if he's expected to rejoin the active roster at that point.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Sidelined with blister•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Bounces back with clean outing•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Mixed bag in '21 debut•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Some struggles in spring debut•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Progresses to live hitters•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Makes delayed arrival to camp•