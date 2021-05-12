Miller (toe) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Manager Mike Shildt described the bullpen session as "a positive, productive stride" for the veteran, who has been sidelined since April 29 with a toe blister. Miller struggled considerably to the tune of a 8.59 ERA in nine appearances before the injury, but he will remain one of the Cardinals' top left-handed relief options upon returning.
