Miller had performed better with each subsequent summer camp appearance, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The veteran southpaw has clearly put the mysterious "lack of feel" that plagued him back in Grapefruit League action, and he appears to increasingly resemble the pitcher who went 48-for-52 in save opportunities with the Yankees and Indians during the 2015-16 seasons. Frederickson notes Miller has generated three consecutive scoreless appearances in camp through Sunday after a shaky first outing in which he gave up two earned runs, recording multiple strikeouts in two of them. While Miller is mainly ticketed for set-up duties once again this season, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Miller will certainly also be a closing option when Kwang Hyun-Kim, just named to the ninth-inning role Monday, isn't available.