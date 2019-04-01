Miller was credited with a hold in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.

Miller notably was called on with two outs in the seventh and a man on, and he immediately ran into trouble by walking Christian Yelich and yielding a pair of RBI singles to Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw. The veteran left-hander was smooth the rest of the way and handed closer Jordan Hicks a one-run lead the young right-hander would eventually squander. Miller has now given up an earned run in each of his first two outings of the season, but he figures to log the occasional save opportunity in addition to the setup work he saw Sunday.