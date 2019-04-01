Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Used in setup role during loss
Miller was credited with a hold in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.
Miller notably was called on with two outs in the seventh and a man on, and he immediately ran into trouble by walking Christian Yelich and yielding a pair of RBI singles to Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw. The veteran left-hander was smooth the rest of the way and handed closer Jordan Hicks a one-run lead the young right-hander would eventually squander. Miller has now given up an earned run in each of his first two outings of the season, but he figures to log the occasional save opportunity in addition to the setup work he saw Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Another rocky outing•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Scuffling in spring•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Taking spring work slowly to start•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Cardinals not naming closer•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Option for saves in St. Louis•
-
Andrew Miller: Nearing deal with Cards•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...