Miller allowed an earned run on a walk, two hit batsmen and a wild pitch over one inning in a Grapefruit League loss to the Mets on Friday. He struck out one.

The veteran reliever was making his first Grapefruit League appearance after being eased into the exhibition slate, and it turns out he had plenty of rust to work off. Miller promptly plunked Jake Hager and Tim Tebow to open the seventh inning and then advanced both runners with a wild pitch. Miller ultimately managed to get out of the jam with only one run allowed by virtue of a double play and inning-ending, three-pitch strikeout. The southpaw will be counted on again for plenty of eighth-inning work in 2020, and with Jordan Hicks (elbow) sidelined until at least mid-season, Miller could certainly see a fair share of save opportunities as well.