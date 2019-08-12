Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Yields homer in save
Miller allowed one run on one hit with a strikeout during the ninth inning in an 11-9 victory to earn a save against the Pirates on Sunday.
The 34-year-old allowed his ninth homer, bumping his HR/9 to 2.1, but fortunately for the Cardinals, this home run didn't change the outcome of the game. Miller isn't the same dominating pitcher he once was, and he's been struggling lately, allowing three runs in his last 2.1 innings. He is 4-4 with four saves, 3.92 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 39 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...