Miller allowed one run on one hit with a strikeout during the ninth inning in an 11-9 victory to earn a save against the Pirates on Sunday.

The 34-year-old allowed his ninth homer, bumping his HR/9 to 2.1, but fortunately for the Cardinals, this home run didn't change the outcome of the game. Miller isn't the same dominating pitcher he once was, and he's been struggling lately, allowing three runs in his last 2.1 innings. He is 4-4 with four saves, 3.92 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 39 innings this season.