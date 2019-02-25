Cardinals' Andrew Morales: MRI on tap
Morales (shoulder) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Morales was diagnosed with right shoulder discomfort following his spring debut Sunday versus the Nationals, during which he was touched up for three runs on three hits while recording only one out. The extent of Morales' injury isn't fully known, but the fact that he needs an MRI suggests his setback could be more than a day-to-day concern.
