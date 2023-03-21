Cardinals manager Oli Marmol told reporters after Tuesday's game that Suarez has a chance to make the Opening Day roster after a strong showing in spring training, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Suarez threw 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball during Tuesday's Grapefruit League appearance, and hasn't given up a run in his eight innings of work in Florida. Marmol notes that his velocity has ticked up in relief, and that he's getting hitters to make "defensive swings" on his fastball and breaking ball. The Cardinals will need to add Suarez to the 40-man roster in order to include him on the Opening Day roster, but it sounds like his work in the exhibition games has given St. Louis something to think about.