Suarez will not be a part of the Opening Day roster for the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Suarez is beaten out by Andre Pallante and Packy Naughton for the final spots in the St. Louis bullpen. The left-hander will likely head to Triple-A Memphis to begin the 2023 season, and he could help the Cardinals at some point over the summer. assuming he stays in the organization.