Cardinals' Andrew Williamson: Drafted by Cardinals

The Cardinals selected Williamson with the No. 68 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

A three-year starter in the outfield for University of Central Florida, Williamson also has a strong track record of hitting with a wood bat. He is an above-average runner who can play all three outfield spots thanks to an above-average arm. His bat speed and pop to the pull side are appealing traits, and he slashed .322/.442/.645 with 16 home runs, eight steals and a 17.7 percent strikeout rate in 55 games this spring.