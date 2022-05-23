Rondon (1-0) allowed a hit and three walks while striking out four in five scoreless innings to earn the win in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Rondon was called up by the Cardinals prior to Sunday's game, and he was effective as a long reliever after starter Steven Matz (shoulder) was removed after throwing just four pitches. Rondon threw 86 pitches and picked up his first major-league win while holding the Pirates scoreless. Matz will receive an MRI to determine the extent of his injury, but Rondon will be a candidate to fill a rotation role if Matz requires a trip to the injured list.