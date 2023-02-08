The Cardinals acquired Misiewicz from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.
In 32 appearances last season between Seattle and Kansas City, Misiewicz pitched to a 4.34 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 29 innings. The lefty is expected to compete for a middle-relief role in St. Louis' bullpen during spring training.
More News
-
Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Designated for assignment•
-
Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt loss Tuesday•
-
Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Handed win Wednesday•
-
Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Called up by Royals•
-
Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Finds home in Kansas City•
-
Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Dropped from 40-man roster•