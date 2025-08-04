Cardinals' Anthony Veneziano: Claimed off waivers by Cardinals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals claimed Veneziano off waivers from the Marlins on Monday.
Veneziano has made 24 relief appearances in the majors this season, collecting a 4.71 ERA and 20:10 K:BB over 21 innings. He will report to Triple-A Memphis, where he will provide St. Louis with some experienced left-handed relief depth.
