default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Cardinals claimed Veneziano off waivers from the Marlins on Monday.

Veneziano has made 24 relief appearances in the majors this season, collecting a 4.71 ERA and 20:10 K:BB over 21 innings. He will report to Triple-A Memphis, where he will provide St. Louis with some experienced left-handed relief depth.

More News