The Cardinals recalled Veneziano from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was sent to Memphis after being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals in early August, and he'll now receive a look in the majors. Veneziano made 24 appearances with the Marlins earlier this season and had a 4.71 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB over 21 innings.