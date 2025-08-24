Cardinals' Anthony Veneziano: Sent back to Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned Veneziano to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
Veneziano will cede his spot on the active roster and in the St. Louis bullpen to lefty John King (oblique), who was activated from the 15-day injured list. After being called up from Memphis last Sunday, Veneziano made two relief appearances for the Cardinals and gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk over four innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Anthony Veneziano: Joins big club•
-
Cardinals' Anthony Veneziano: Claimed off waivers by Cardinals•
-
Marlins' Anthony Veneziano: DFA'd by Miami•
-
Marlins' Anthony Veneziano: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Anthony Veneziano: Opening Sunday's game against Rays•
-
Marlins' Anthony Veneziano: Promoted Friday•