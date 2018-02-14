Reyes was placed into the rehab group at spring training due to an ankle injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

There hasn't been any word as to the severity of Reyes's injury, but it doesn't appear to be a major issue as the club's spring camp gets underway. In 2017, he posted a 4.41 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 63.1 innings with Triple-A Memphis.