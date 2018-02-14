Cardinals' Arturo Reyes: Recovering from ankle injury
Reyes was placed into the rehab group at spring training due to an ankle injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
There hasn't been any word as to the severity of Reyes's injury, but it doesn't appear to be a major issue as the club's spring camp gets underway. In 2017, he posted a 4.41 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 63.1 innings with Triple-A Memphis.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...