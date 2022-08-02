Allen was traded from Oakland to St. Louis in exchange for Carlos Guarate.
Allen owns a career .195/.252/.288 slash line in 57 career major-league games, just five of which came this year. He'll likely serve as organizational depth for his new team.
More News
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Remains in organization•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Reinstated from COVID-19 IL•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Lands on COVID-19 IL•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Placed on restricted list•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Gets turn behind dish•