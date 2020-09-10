Dean was officially activated from the injured list Thursday and is on the Cardinals' active roster.
He had been off the COVID-19 injured list for a few days already, but was still technically at the alternate training site. With a doubleheader against the Tigers on tap, Dean could see action right away.
