Dean, who's been on the COVID-19 injured list and working out at the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield, is now available to be recalled if needed, the Associated Press reports.

The 26-year-old hadn't appeared in a game before going on the IL, but he'll now have a chance to see his first big-league action of 2020 over the final two-plus weeks of the regular season. Dean was able to make the Opening Day roster after an impressive summer camp, and he compiled 10 home runs and 35 RBI over 98 total games in stints wit the Marlins over the prior two seasons. With Dexter Fowler (illness) already sidelined, it's possible Dean gets a call if one more outfielder goes down in the coming days.