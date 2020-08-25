Dean (illness) cleared MLB's COVID-19 protocols and will report to the alternate training site for workouts, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 26-year-old has been sidelined since early August after testing positive for the virus, but he's now cleared the leagues protocols. Dean did not appear in a game prior to the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak and is likely to fill a reserve role once he reaches game readiness.
