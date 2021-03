Dean, battling for a reserve outfield role, is hitting .348 (6-for-23) with two doubles, five RBI, a walk, a stolen base and six runs across 12 Grapefruit League games.

Manager Mike Shildt has clearly given Dean a long look this spring as he attempts to sort through what is a talented group of candidates for a reserve outfield spot. Dean is competing with the likes of Lane Thomas and Justin Williams, and he's outpacing both of his teammates at the plate by a good amount this spring.