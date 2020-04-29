Dean is a candidate to potentially see time as a designated hitter if the slot is implemented universally in an abbreviated 2020 season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Goold lists Rangel Ravelo as the player the team views as the most natural replacement for the departed Jose Martinez, who filled in at DH for eight games during interleague play in 2019 and was much more valued for his bat than his defense. However, he also notes Dean is a player that, much like Martinez, has enjoyed considerable offensive success in multiple minor-league seasons but hasn't quite seen it translate to the majors yet. Dean was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on March 19, but with the very high likelihood big-league rosters are expanded and the chance the minor-league season is canceled outright, circumstances could conspire to provide the 26-year-old an extended opportunity to face major-league arms in 2020.