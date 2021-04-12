Dean went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in Sunday's 9-3 loss to Milwaukee.
Dean's two-run double in the sixth made it a 7-3 game but the Cardinals couldn't get it any closer. The 27-year-old enjoyed a solid weekend, going 4-for-7 with two extra-base hits and five RBI over the last two games.
