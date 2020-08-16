The Cardinals placed Dean (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.
The move is merely procedural, as Dean was revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus back on Aug. 7. The Cardinals selected the contract of top outfield prospect Dylan Carlson in a corresponding transaction.
More News
-
Cardinals' Austin Dean: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Cardinals' Austin Dean: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Cardinals' Austin Dean: Pushing for playing time•
-
Cardinals' Austin Dean: Gets included in player pool•
-
Cardinals' Austin Dean: Could be darkhorse DH candidate•
-
Cardinals' Austin Dean: Sent to Triple-A•