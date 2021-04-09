Dean has gone 0-for-7 through seven games this season.
Dean has served primarily as a pinch-hitter, as he's drawn only one start to this point. He's struck out on four occasions, but managed to reach base for the first time on a free pass Thursday against the Brewers. Dean figures to serve primarily as a reserve outfielder and may be in jeopardy of losing his roster spot once Harrison Bader (forearm) is able to return.
More News
-
Cardinals' Austin Dean: Continues making strong case•
-
Cardinals' Austin Dean: Multi-hit effort Friday•
-
Cardinals' Austin Dean: Returns from IL•
-
Cardinals' Austin Dean: Back to Busch Stadium workouts•
-
Cardinals' Austin Dean: Lands on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Austin Dean: Leaves with elbow issue•