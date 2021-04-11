Dean went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run during Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Brewers.
The 27-year-old was 0-for-7 with a walk entering Saturday's contest, but he collected his first two hits of the season versus Milwaukee. Dean has two starts so far but could see additional playing time if Tyler O'Neill (groin) is forced to miss any time after leaving Saturday's game.
