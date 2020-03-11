Cardinals' Austin Dean: Homers in win
Dean went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a Grapefruit League win over the Twins on Monday.
Dean's fourth-inning blast off Twins starter Randy Dobnak was the outfielder's second homer of spring. The 26-year-old is battling for a reserve outfield role this spring and has shown a knack for putting good wood on the ball in Grapefruit League play, as he's also slugged four doubles in addition to the aforementioned pair of round trippers across his 16 exhibitions.
