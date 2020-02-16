Dean, who arrived from the Marlins via trade in mid-January, arrived in Cardinals camp early and is in the mix to secure an outfield spot this spring, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old has been in camp for the last several days, readying himself to compete for an outfield job at the big-league level. The Cardinals have opportunities available after trading Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena to the Rays this offseason, and Dean appears capable of providing some punch at the plate after slashing .337/.401/.635 with 18 home runs over 73 games for Triple-A New Orleans in 2019. The right-handed prospect hasn't enjoyed anywhere near the same success in the majors during his pair of big-league cameos the last two seasons, but he has laced 28 extra-base hits (18 doubles, 10 home runs) across 311 plate appearances over that span.