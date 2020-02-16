Cardinals' Austin Dean: In mix for outfield spot
Dean, who arrived from the Marlins via trade in mid-January, arrived in Cardinals camp early and is in the mix to secure an outfield spot this spring, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old has been in camp for the last several days, readying himself to compete for an outfield job at the big-league level. The Cardinals have opportunities available after trading Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena to the Rays this offseason, and Dean appears capable of providing some punch at the plate after slashing .337/.401/.635 with 18 home runs over 73 games for Triple-A New Orleans in 2019. The right-handed prospect hasn't enjoyed anywhere near the same success in the majors during his pair of big-league cameos the last two seasons, but he has laced 28 extra-base hits (18 doubles, 10 home runs) across 311 plate appearances over that span.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball 2020 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...