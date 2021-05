Dean (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The reason for Dean being placed on the injured list has yet to be disclosed, but those details figure to be released in the coming days. The outfielder was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on May 3 after slashing .222/.324/.407 with one homer and seven RBI across 34 plate appearances with the Cardinals this season.