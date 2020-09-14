Dean was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right elbow Monday.

Dean suffered the injury, which was originally termed "discomfort," Sunday against the Reds. It's quite possible that was his last game of the regular season, as there will only be four days left if he's able to return after the minimum 10 days. Even a slight delay would likely be the end of his campaign. He's only appeared in three contests for the Cardinals this season, so his absence won't change the shape of the team by much.