Cardinals' Austin Dean: Leaves with elbow issue
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dean was removed from Sunday's game against the Reds with right elbow discomfort, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Dean went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts and looked off in his final at-bat before exiting the contest. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury.
