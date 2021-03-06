Dean, who's competing for a reserve outfield spot, went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs in a Grapefruit League loss to the Nationals on Friday.

The 27-year-old showed some promise at the plate during an extended minor-league career, particularly during a 2019 stint at Triple-A New Orleans while with the Marlins organization when he slashed .337/.401/.635 with 18 home runs and 57 RBI (282 plate appearances). He's received limited opportunity at the big-league level in both Miami and St. Louis but has flashed some decent pop (19 doubles, 10 home runs), and considering his body of work at the highest level of the minors, he's under legitimate consideration for a reserve outfield spot this spring.