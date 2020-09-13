Dean went 1-for-1 with a double, three walks and a run in a win over the Reds on Saturday.

Dean was making his first start of the season following his activation from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, a day he made an appearance in the first game of a doubleheader against the Tigers as a pinch hitter and defensive replacement. In his Saturday start, Dean played some "small ball" while seeing four teammates leave the yard, and although his four times on base only equated to one run, he was certainly productive from a fantasy perspective. Dean's ability to play both corner outfield spots coupled with the recent news Dexter Fowler (illness) may not return before the end of the regular season could afford the former some starting opportunities down the stretch.