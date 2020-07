Manager Mike Shildt said Thursday that Dean has "put himself in the conversation" for the job in left field, FOX Sports Midwest reports.

The 25-year-old entered summer training in a difficult scenario amid a crowded group of outfielders, but he's managed to be a standout through the first two weeks of camp. Dean seems unlikely to unseat expected starter Tyler O'Neill atop the depth chart, but he's increased his potential for playing time after posting a .665 OPS in 64 games last season.