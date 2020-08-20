Dean (illness) is expected to enter the second phase of the re-entry process for gaining clearance to resume baseball activities during the early portion of the team's upcoming 11-day, 12-game homestand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The outfielder has reportedly been asymptomatic while dealing with his COVID-19 infection. Dean will need to produce two negative coronavirus tests spaced at least 24 hours apart in order to begin the second phase of the re-entry process, which will include a cardiac evaluation and a blood test for antibodies. The 26-year-old had yet to log a regular-season appearance for the Cardinals this season before the team's COVID outbreak paused games for over two weeks.