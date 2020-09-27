The Cardinals activated Dean (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Dean was surprisingly able to make it back from the IL before the regular season came to an end, but he's not expected to fill anything more than a depth role in Sunday's finale with the Brewers or in any postseason contests that may follow. The 26-year-old has been on the shelf for much of the abbreviated campaign, missing time with a right elbow strain and due to a bout with COVID-19.
